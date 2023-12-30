Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Trading Down 3%

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.63. 233,177 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,360,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blend Labs from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blend Labs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.96.

Blend Labs Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 7.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.32.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $40.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.01 million. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 144.45% and a negative return on equity of 336.06%. Analysts expect that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 111,608 shares of Blend Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.35, for a total transaction of $262,278.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 3,104.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,774,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,117,000 after buying an additional 1,719,592 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,897,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 195.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,169,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 774,425 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 126,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 43,202 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Blend Labs by 1,862.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,117,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,369,000 after buying an additional 10,550,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.23% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

