Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Shares Down 2.7%

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) shares were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $88.04 and last traded at $88.95. Approximately 288,383 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 1,725,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Abercrombie & Fitch Trading Down 2.0 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.99 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, Director Sarah M. Gallagher sold 13,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $983,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Hollister, Gilly Hicks, Social Tourist, Abercrombie & Fitch, and abercrombie kids brands.

Further Reading

