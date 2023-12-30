Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) traded down 3.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.93 and last traded at $9.93. 181,217 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,259,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Azul in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.30 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Azul from $18.30 to $15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Azul from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Azul from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Get Azul alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AZUL

Azul Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Azul

The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Azul by 721.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Azul by 930.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Azul by 3,578.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Azul in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Azul by 18.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Azul

(Get Free Report)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 158 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 177 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 194 aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.