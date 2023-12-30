Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 1,312,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 758,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.
Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 15.0 %
The company has a market cap of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.
Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience
About Wheels Up Experience
Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.
