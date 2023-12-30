Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) were down 7.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.33. Approximately 1,312,779 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 73% from the average daily volume of 758,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.74.

Wheels Up Experience Trading Down 15.0 %

The company has a market cap of $569.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.99.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.80) by $0.80. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 45.59% and a negative return on equity of 315.49%. The business had revenue of $320.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -12.1 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Wheels Up Experience

About Wheels Up Experience

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Knighthead Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,103,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,248,000 after acquiring an additional 243,922 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 8,413.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,069,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,095,000 after acquiring an additional 7,974,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 207,630 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States. The company offers membership programs, charter, aircraft management, whole aircraft sales, and commercial travel services. It also provides freight, safety, and security solutions, as well as managed services. The company serves individuals, industry, government, and civil organizations.

