Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 36.0% from the November 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Aisin Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.25 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. Aisin has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Get Aisin alerts:

Aisin (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. Aisin had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Aisin will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy and lifestyle related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1 motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aisin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aisin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.