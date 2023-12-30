ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the November 30th total of 50,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $14.38 on Friday. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12-month low of $10.17 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a 200 day moving average of $11.74.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.1084 dividend. This is a boost from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is 20.97%.

Separately, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to SEK 230 in a research note on Thursday, September 21st.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems.

