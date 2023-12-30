Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 56.8% from the November 30th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Avance Gas Trading Up 0.5 %
OTCMKTS:AVACF opened at $14.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25. Avance Gas has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $16.75.
About Avance Gas
