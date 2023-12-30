Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Atico Mining Price Performance
Shares of ATCMF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Atico Mining
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 12/25 – 12/29
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Do bank stocks go up when interest rates rise?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- 6 best ethanol stocks to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.