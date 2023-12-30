Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Update

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of ATCMF stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Atico Mining has a 52 week low of $0.07 and a 52 week high of $0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.11.

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.

