Short Interest in ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Decreases By 50.0%

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASMIY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 15th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $378.00.

Get ASM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ASMIY

ASM International Stock Performance

Shares of ASMIY opened at $519.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $483.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $455.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.73. ASM International has a 52 week low of $250.85 and a 52 week high of $536.76.

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $677.26 million during the quarter. ASM International had a net margin of 32.86% and a return on equity of 20.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASM International will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ASM International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, silicon carbide, vertical furnace systems, and low pressure chemical vapor deposition and diffusion products, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.