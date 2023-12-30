Traxx (TRAXX) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $195,497.27

Traxx (TRAXX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 30th. During the last week, Traxx has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $323,149.87 and $195,497.27 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Traxx Profile

Traxx launched on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,845,574 tokens. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.

The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.

[Telegram](https://t.me/tokentraxx)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/JyA7H4DyjG)[Medium](https://tokentraxx.medium.com/)

[Docs](https://docs.tokentraxx.com/)”

Traxx Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

