Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 60.8% from the November 30th total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Augusta Gold Stock Performance

AUGG opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.60. Augusta Gold has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada; and the Reward Gold Project located in Nye County, Nevada.

