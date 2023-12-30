Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Receives $131.05 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $131.05.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

In other Ross Stores news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $2,318,285.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,978,974.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Ross Stores by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $138.39 on Friday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $99.00 and a 52-week high of $139.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

