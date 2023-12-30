Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Major Shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp Sells 382,682 Shares

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 382,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $853,380.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,404,634 shares in the company, valued at $61,112,333.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gp Ltd Bcp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 326,944 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $689,851.84.

On Friday, December 22nd, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 354,813 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $738,011.04.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 225,790 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.18, for a total transaction of $492,222.20.

On Monday, December 18th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 387,068 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total transaction of $867,032.32.

On Friday, December 15th, Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of Brookfield stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00.

Brookfield Trading Down 0.2 %

BN opened at $40.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.84. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $41.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.23%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently -933.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BN shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $46.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $37.74 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

Read Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 80,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 50,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 26,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.