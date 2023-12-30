FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Laurie Siegel Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.84, for a total value of $713,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $283,124.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of FDS stock opened at $477.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $451.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $435.10. The firm has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.81. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $478.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.99 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.78 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

FDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $464.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,298,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,866,025,000 after buying an additional 52,604 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,751,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,988,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,125,000 after purchasing an additional 32,550 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,396,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $610,515,000 after purchasing an additional 698,611 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.