Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) Major Shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 126,116 Shares

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 126,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.08 per share, with a total value of $892,901.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,983,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,442,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 54,652 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $354,691.48.

On Thursday, December 21st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 200,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, with a total value of $1,234,000.00.

On Monday, December 18th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 456,923 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $2,471,953.43.

On Friday, December 15th, Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 500,000 shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.97 per share, with a total value of $2,985,000.00.

VRCA opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.06, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $8.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.74.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRCA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 million. Verrica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,507.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,225,000. 34.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate includes VP-102 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum; that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts; and which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating common warts.

