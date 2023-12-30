Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Major Shareholder Avara Management Ltd Sells 41,729 Shares

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Avara Management Ltd sold 41,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,168,829.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,753,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,116,739.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 13.51, a current ratio of 13.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.85. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.92 and a 12-month high of $39.92.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.96 million. Research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 258.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 805 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

