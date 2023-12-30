Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,241 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.51, for a total value of $1,965,560.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, December 11th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.63, for a total value of $1,562,740.83.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total value of $1,467,145.23.

On Monday, October 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.38, for a total value of $1,461,788.58.

On Wednesday, October 25th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total value of $1,485,028.20.

On Friday, October 13th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.52, for a total value of $1,553,593.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $237.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.09. Atlassian Co. has a 12-month low of $116.40 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $977.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 50.61% and a negative net margin of 13.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,851,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,992,720,000 after purchasing an additional 112,482 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 263,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,919 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 430,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,672,000 after purchasing an additional 159,102 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 266.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 91,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 66,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 737.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,060,000 after purchasing an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Atlassian in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Atlassian

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.