GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) CFO Scott M. Deakin Sells 7,238 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) CFO Scott M. Deakin sold 7,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $608,136.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,241,479.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
GMS Stock Performance
GMS opened at $82.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.28. GMS Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.51 and a 1 year high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. GMS had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently commented on GMS. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on GMS from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on GMS from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on GMS from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.50.
GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.
