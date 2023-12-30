Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) Director Nevan C. Elam Sells 93,843 Shares of Stock

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) Director Nevan C. Elam sold 93,843 shares of Savara stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $442,000.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
SVRA opened at $4.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.98, a current ratio of 18.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.63. Savara Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.97. The firm has a market cap of $636.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.78.
Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Savara Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SVRA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
