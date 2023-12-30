Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland Sells 3,700 Shares

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 3,700 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.18, for a total value of $492,766.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,334,973.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $133.14 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $136.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.79. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.33%.

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PSX

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSX. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,721,000 after buying an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth about $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after buying an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,888,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phillips 66

(Get Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.