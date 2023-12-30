Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) Chairman Mike F. Chang Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) Chairman Mike F. Chang sold 30,000 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $795,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 4,337,591 shares in the company, valued at $115,076,289.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AOSL opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $723.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.44 and a beta of 2.33. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 12 month low of $20.03 and a 12 month high of $38.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.51 and its 200 day moving average is $28.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $180.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Research analysts predict that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AOSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 25th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,691 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 525.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the period. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Company Profile

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

