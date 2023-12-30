Brokerages Set Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU) Price Target at $3.00

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 13.5% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC boosted its stake in Lulu’s Fashion Lounge by 0.4% during the second quarter. Institutional Venture Management XVI LLC now owns 3,770,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 16,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

LVLU stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.26. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $4.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $83.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.13 million. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge had a negative net margin of 4.67% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. As a group, analysts expect that Lulu’s Fashion Lounge will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, wedding dresses, intimates and sleepwear, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms.

