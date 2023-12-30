Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $15.10

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.10.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Upwork from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Upwork from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Upwork from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $14.87 on Friday. Upwork has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $175.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.84 million. Upwork had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 1.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that Upwork will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 27,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $421,429.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,107,098 shares in the company, valued at $17,160,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Steele sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $206,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,090.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,113 shares of company stock worth $1,072,342 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 92,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 1.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 59,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Upwork by 30.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

