Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $107.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LYV shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:LYV opened at $93.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $64.25 and a one year high of $101.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of 64.11 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.51. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 162.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, CFO Joe Berchtold sold 119,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $10,493,901.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 442,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,954,047.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,315,000 after buying an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,512,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,849,000 after buying an additional 862,050 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,801,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,863,000 after buying an additional 429,650 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,108,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,301,000 after buying an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,606,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,733,000 after buying an additional 323,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

