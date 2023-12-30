Brokerages Set WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Target Price at $37.57

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.57.

WRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Argus raised shares of WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WestRock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WestRock by 75.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WRK stock opened at $41.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. WestRock has a twelve month low of $26.84 and a twelve month high of $43.58.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm's revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. WestRock’s payout ratio is -18.76%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

