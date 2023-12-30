Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATUS. HSBC downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $1.20 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their price target on Altice USA from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

NYSE:ATUS opened at $3.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Altice USA has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 16.96% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altice USA will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 579.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 798.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

