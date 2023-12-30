Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.09.

Several research analysts recently commented on TRGP shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Targa Resources from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised Targa Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $86.87 on Friday. Targa Resources has a 52 week low of $64.85 and a 52 week high of $91.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 2.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.19.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Equities analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 52.36%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.01, for a total transaction of $255,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,705.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $900,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Targa Resources by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.3% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 47,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

