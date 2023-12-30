Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.77.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EAT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brinker International from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Brinker International from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Get Brinker International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brinker International

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $609,402.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,532,739.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of EAT opened at $43.18 on Friday. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.30.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brinker International will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

(Get Free Report

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brinker International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brinker International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.