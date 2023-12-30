SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Institutional Trading of SLR Investment

SLR Investment Trading Down 1.5 %

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $820.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.31%.

About SLR Investment

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

See Also

