SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Receives $14.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research firms recently commented on SLRC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SLR Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of SLR Investment from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 5.2% in the third quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLR Investment stock opened at $15.03 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.92. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $820.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.11.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRCGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 32.08% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.23 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.31%.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

