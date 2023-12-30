Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PAAS shares. CIBC set a $25.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.50 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 1.3 %

PAAS stock opened at $16.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 11.19%. The firm had revenue of $616.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is -43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,888,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,627,000 after buying an additional 183,681 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 184,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 91,488 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after buying an additional 616,804 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,991,000 after buying an additional 229,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

