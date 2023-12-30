Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $38.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.50.

TNDM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Leerink Partnrs restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $29.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day moving average of $24.35. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $47.17.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $185.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.33 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 27.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, for a total transaction of $95,418.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,525.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Dick Allen acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,479.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller acquired 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.39 per share, with a total value of $95,418.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,525.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 13,135 shares of company stock worth $220,094. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. State of Wyoming lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 821 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 51.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 78.5% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.6% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

