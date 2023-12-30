Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.25.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

NYSE HOG opened at $36.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Harley-Davidson has a 12-month low of $25.43 and a 12-month high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 23.12% and a net margin of 12.19%. Harley-Davidson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 6th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 293.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 77.1% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.