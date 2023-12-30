Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.22.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IART shares. StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $43.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. Integra LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.22 million. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,017 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Integra LifeSciences

(Get Free Report

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.