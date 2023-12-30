Insider Selling: Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Director Sells $31,570.00 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $31,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,157.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $61.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.52. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -20.23 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 18.66% and a negative net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMBA shares. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Ambarella from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Ambarella to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Ambarella in a research report on Monday, September 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ambarella from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ambarella

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 16.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 180,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,137,000 after purchasing an additional 25,282 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ambarella by 142.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter valued at approximately $444,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.