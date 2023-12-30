Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.06.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $28.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $39.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.87.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth about $33,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.