Analysts Set TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target at $14.50

TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TASK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of TaskUs from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

TASK opened at $13.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $7.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.75 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. TaskUs had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $225.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.47 million. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TASK. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in TaskUs by 947.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 7,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. 22.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

