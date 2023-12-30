Brokerages Set Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Price Target at $57.67

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $57.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 4,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,892 shares in the company, valued at $4,687,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 9,148 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.36, for a total transaction of $433,249.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,779,375.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,983 shares of company stock worth $979,234. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.02% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Stock Down 0.3 %

TDC stock opened at $43.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. Teradata has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.84 million. Teradata had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 39.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

