The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Receives $35.89 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.26 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Interpublic Group of Companies

Institutional Trading of Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,446,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,635,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,852,000 after purchasing an additional 916,574 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 968,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,747,000 after purchasing an additional 9,766 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 44,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 7,246.2% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 136,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 134,851 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG stock opened at $32.63 on Friday. Interpublic Group of Companies has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $40.95. The stock has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.03). Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.67%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Free Report

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.