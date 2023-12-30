IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Receives $235.46 Consensus PT from Analysts

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $235.46.

IQV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $253.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

NYSE IQV opened at $231.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. IQVIA has a 52 week low of $167.42 and a 52 week high of $241.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $208.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.99.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that IQVIA will post 9.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the third quarter worth about $897,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 103.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 173,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,149,000 after buying an additional 88,306 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.6% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,568 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,816,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $357,350,000 after buying an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

