Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA) Director Purchases C$11,700.00 in Stock

Sanatana Resources Inc. (CVE:STA – Get Free Report) Director Peter Leighton Miles acquired 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,700.00.

Peter Leighton Miles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Peter Leighton Miles acquired 17,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,360.00.

On Monday, December 11th, Peter Leighton Miles purchased 10,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$900.00.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Peter Leighton Miles purchased 15,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Peter Leighton Miles purchased 15,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 14th, Peter Leighton Miles purchased 10,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$700.00.

On Thursday, November 9th, Peter Leighton Miles bought 30,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Peter Leighton Miles bought 15,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$825.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Peter Leighton Miles bought 60,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 31st, Peter Leighton Miles bought 34,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,530.00.

On Friday, October 27th, Peter Leighton Miles bought 10,000 shares of Sanatana Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$500.00.

Sanatana Resources Price Performance

Shares of STA stock opened at C$0.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. Sanatana Resources Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.03 and a 12 month high of C$0.12. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.41.

Sanatana Resources Company Profile

Sanatana Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper and gold. The company entered in an option agreement to acquire 80% interest in the Oweegee Dome project covering an area of approximately 31,077 hectares located in in Golden Triangle in British Columbia; and 100% interest in the Empress Property, as well as asset purchase agreement to acquire the Santoy Property comprising 32 cell mining claims covering an area of approximately 551 hectares located in in Ontario.

