Insider Selling: Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Insider Sells $15,096.00 in Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $15,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 245,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,129,066.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Geoffrey Beran Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,868 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $29,655.12.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $12,550.40.

On Monday, October 23rd, Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 1,184 shares of Pulmonx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $9,886.40.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

Pulmonx stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 52 week low of $7.23 and a 52 week high of $14.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.19 and a quick ratio of 6.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 94.47% and a negative return on equity of 43.93%. Pulmonx’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 18,835 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pulmonx in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Pulmonx by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Pulmonx by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Pulmonx from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pulmonx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

