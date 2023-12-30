NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) President Buys $12,837.76 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) President Naeem Ghauri bought 6,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $12,837.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 422,869 shares in the company, valued at $879,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ NTWK opened at $2.15 on Friday. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.72 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetSol Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned about 0.29% of NetSol Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

Featured Articles

