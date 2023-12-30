AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.43.

AVDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AvidXchange from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVDX opened at $12.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.44 and a beta of 0.89. AvidXchange has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.27.

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $98.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.49 million. AvidXchange had a negative net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AvidXchange will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AvidXchange news, insider Todd Alan Cunningham sold 7,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total value of $79,825.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,260,865.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew C. Harris sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $22,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,639,898 shares in the company, valued at $105,224,677.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,665,075 shares of company stock valued at $24,335,501. 10.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AvidXchange by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,482,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,209,000 after purchasing an additional 907,305 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in AvidXchange in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,884,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 102.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,325 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 20,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in AvidXchange by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 134,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and Cashflow manager that provides cash management solutions.

