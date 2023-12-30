Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) COO Sells $54,107.19 in Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) COO Hussein Mecklai sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $54,107.19. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hussein Mecklai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 13th, Hussein Mecklai sold 436 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $22,846.40.

Impinj Price Performance

Impinj stock opened at $90.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.40. Impinj, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.39 and a 1 year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.20. Impinj had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $65.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,290,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 249.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 795,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,802,000 after buying an additional 568,301 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Impinj by 134.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 519,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,374,000 after buying an additional 297,369 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in Impinj by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,260,000 after buying an additional 292,470 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Impinj by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,274,000 after purchasing an additional 292,158 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Impinj from $101.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Impinj to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Impinj in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

Further Reading

