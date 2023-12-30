Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.43.

TYL has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of TYL opened at $418.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.79. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $301.69 and a 12-month high of $426.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $405.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $396.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dustin R. Womble sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.66, for a total transaction of $503,060.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,232,891.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,642,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 242.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,208,000 after purchasing an additional 177,242 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

