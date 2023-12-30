Insider Selling: Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Insider Sells $92,302.74 in Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) insider Scott Darling sold 2,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $92,302.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,794,769.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 22nd, Scott Darling sold 5,285 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $238,353.50.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Scott Darling sold 4,206 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $152,215.14.

On Monday, November 27th, Scott Darling sold 200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $5,004.00.

On Thursday, November 2nd, Scott Darling sold 480 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $12,768.00.

On Tuesday, October 24th, Scott Darling sold 520 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $13,192.40.

Upstart Stock Performance

Shares of UPST stock opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.22. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.93 and a one year high of $72.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Upstart ( NASDAQ:UPST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $134.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.69 million. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 36.84% and a negative net margin of 48.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $49.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, September 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upstart

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPST. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upstart by 78.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Upstart in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank and credit union partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

