Insider Selling: Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) Senior Officer Sells C$17,957.17 in Stock

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) Senior Officer Elizabeth Beastrom sold 127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.40, for a total transaction of C$17,957.17.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

Shares of TSE:TRI opened at C$193.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$177.32. The company has a market cap of C$88.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12-month low of C$151.86 and a 12-month high of C$195.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.91 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.15 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 33.14%. Equities analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 4.9514487 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.75%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRI shares. TD Securities cut their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$190.00 to C$185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$222.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$201.00 to C$211.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$136.00 to C$133.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$186.00 to C$180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$177.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thomson Reuters

About Thomson Reuters

(Get Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.