Insider Buying: Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) CFO Purchases $20,000.34 in Stock

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) CFO Jonathan P. Foster bought 28,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $20,000.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,556 shares in the company, valued at $55,583.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Moleculin Biotech Stock Up 14.5 %
Shares of MBRX opened at $0.86 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. Moleculin Biotech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.
Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MBRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Moleculin Biotech in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.
