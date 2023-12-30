TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER) Director Buys C$17,484.00 in Stock

TerrAscend Corp. (TSE:TER – Get Free Report) Director Jason Wild purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$1.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,484.00.
Jason Wild also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 18th, Jason Wild bought 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,826.00.
- On Monday, December 11th, Jason Wild bought 10,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,310.00.
- On Wednesday, December 6th, Jason Wild bought 10,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.59 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,855.00.
- On Monday, December 4th, Jason Wild purchased 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,706.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, Jason Wild purchased 12,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,913.60.
- On Wednesday, November 15th, Jason Wild purchased 15,000 shares of TerrAscend stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,367.00.
TerrAscend Price Performance
About TerrAscend
