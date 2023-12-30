Insider Buying: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Purchases $35,000.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.
Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Iterum Therapeutics Company Profile
Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.
