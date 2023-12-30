Insider Buying: Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM) Director Purchases $35,000.00 in Stock

Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) Director Michael W. Dunne purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Iterum Therapeutics Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ITRM stock opened at $1.97 on Friday. Iterum Therapeutics plc has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10.

Iterum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.61. On average, equities analysts expect that Iterum Therapeutics plc will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Iterum Therapeutics by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 323,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iterum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing anti-infectives in Ireland, Bermuda, and the United States. It is developing sulopenem, a novel anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections.

